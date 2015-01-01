Abstract

Erosion can significantly increase the destructive power of a landslide by amplifying its volume, mobility and impact force. The threat posed by an erosive landslide is linked to its mobility. No mechanical condition has yet been presented for when, how and how much energy erosive landslides gain or lose. Here, we pioneer a mechanical model for the energy budget of erosive landslides that controls enhanced or reduced mobility. Inertia is related to an entrainment velocity, is a fundamentally new understanding. This ascertains the true inertia of erosive landslides, making a breakthrough in correctly determining the landslide mobility. Erosion velocity, which regulates the energy budget, determines the enhanced or reduced mobility. Newly developed energy generator offers the first-ever mechanical quantification of erosional energy and a precise description of mobility. This addresses the long-standing question of why many erosive landslides generate higher mobility, while others reduce mobility. We demonstrate that erosion and entrainment are different processes. Landslides gain energy and enhance mobility if the erosion velocity exceeds the entrainment velocity. Energy velocity delineates distinct excess energy regimes. Newly introduced mobility scaling and erosion number deliver the explicit measure of mobility. Presented dynamical equations correctly include erosion induced net momentum production.

