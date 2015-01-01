|
Fu H, Wang B, Xin Y, Duh S, Deng Y. Psych. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34816619
The purpose of this current study is to find the characteristics and influence mechanism of the perceived social support (PSS) and general well-being (GWB) of adolescents and to explore the mediating role of resilience on the relationship between PSS and GWB in the worst-stricken areas 10 years after the Wenchuan Earthquake. This study was conducted in two secondary schools in Beichuan (N = 1969) using the Perceived Social Support Scale, the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, and the General Well-Being Scale.
Language: en
resilience; social support; well-being; worst-stricken area