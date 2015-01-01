SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fu H, Wang B, Xin Y, Duh S, Deng Y. Psych. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pchj.500

PMID

34816619

Abstract

The purpose of this current study is to find the characteristics and influence mechanism of the perceived social support (PSS) and general well-being (GWB) of adolescents and to explore the mediating role of resilience on the relationship between PSS and GWB in the worst-stricken areas 10 years after the Wenchuan Earthquake. This study was conducted in two secondary schools in Beichuan (N = 1969) using the Perceived Social Support Scale, the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, and the General Well-Being Scale.

RESULTS showed that PSS of adolescents in the worst-stricken area significantly decreased compared to 10 years ago and their current PSS was lower than their peers' in developed cities. Significant correlations were observed between PSS, resilience, and GWB. PSS significantly predicted resilience and GWB, and resilience significantly predicted GWB with resilience having a partially mediating effect ratio of 16.39% between PSS and GWB. These results indicated that PSS not only directly affected GWB but also had a mediated effect on GWB through resilience. The present results suggest that interventions to strengthen resilience and social networks could be effective ways to enhance adolescents' general well-being.


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; social support; well-being; worst-stricken area

