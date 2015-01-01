Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide in young adulthood is a vital public health concern. There have been few systematic studies that examined the prevalence and transition of suicidal ideation classes in young adults and the factors associated with the transition.



METHODS: This two-wave survey recruited 1269 young adults (Mean age = 24.0 years, 70.1% males) in Hong Kong. The participants completed the Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale, Chinese Health Questionnaire, and help-seeking behaviors in 2018 and 2019. Latent profile analysis was used to classify the participants into latent classes of suicidal ideation with substantive checking under the 3-step approach. Latent transition analysis with measurement invariance examined the transition among the latent classes from 2018 to 2019 and the associations with help-seeking behaviors and change in psychological distress.



RESULTS: Three latent classes of suicidal ideation were identified and over two-thirds of the participants belonged to the Low-risk class with minimal suicidal ideation. The prevalence of the High-risk class dropped from 10.2 to 7.2%, while that of the Moderate-risk class remained stable from 2018 to 2019. Increases in psychological distress predicted higher probabilities to remain at or transit into more risky classes. Engagement in help-seeking behaviors showed differential transitions in suicidal ideation across time.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest three latent classes of suicidal ideation with distinct profiles among the young adults. Deterioration in psychological distress showed a temporal effect on worsening of suicidal ideation over a 1-year period. Future studies should elucidate the comparative effectiveness of help-seeking behaviors via online and offline channels.

