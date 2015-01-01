Abstract

Is to study the character of deflection of fragments of a semi-jacketed shell (a semi-jacketed bimetallic bullet with a lead core of a 5.45×39 mm cartridge for the Saiga carbine) and the ejection of fragments of the triplex glass shot with it. The experiments results showed that when a triplex glass pierced at an angle of 60° with respect to the sightline, there is a deflection towards the normal line of the flight direction of the shell and obstacle fragments. The shell speed far exceeds the ballistic limit, but the fragments speed is much lower and the trajectory is formed by alternating waves of compression and decompression.



Исследование характера отклонения осколков огнестрельного полуоболочечного снаряда (полуоболочечная биметаллическая пуля со свинцовым сердечником патрона 5,45×39 мм к карабину "Сайга") и выброса осколков пораженного им триплексного стекла. В результате экспериментальных исследований установили, что при пробитии триплексного стекла, расположенного под углом 60º по отношению к линии прицеливания, происходит отклонение в сторону нормали не только направления полета осколков снаряда, но и осколков преграды. Скорость снаряда значительно превышает баллистический предел, однако выброс осколков происходит со значительно меньшей скоростью и формируется чередующимися волнами сжатия и разгрузки.

