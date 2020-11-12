Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the incidence of injuries among children aged 0-17 years from 28 counties in six provinces.



METHODS: According to the earlier study on data in different local areas and the current work plan, we selected the survey objects for a general survey on child injury prevalence in the last 12 months. The subjects included guardians of children who did not attend kindergartens, children from kindergartens, and primary school grades 1-3. Children from grades 4-6 primary school, junior high school, and senior high school were also included.



RESULTS: The overall rate of injured children was 4.83%, with the incidence of injuries as 5.75% in the last 12 months before the survey. Both the rate of injured children and incidence of injuries were higher in boys than that in girls. Children whose primary caregivers were relatives, grandparents, minors, or with an education level below the primary school had a relatively higher rate of both injured children and incidence of injuries. The first cause of child injury was fall. The time of child injury was mainly from June to October, mainly at home, with the main activity as playing. The significant injuries in children were contusion and abrasion, and the main parts injured were lower limbs, upper limbs, and head. Most of the injuries were cured, and the primary treatment was outpatient and emergency treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Boys and children whose parents can not take care of are the priority population for child injury prevention and control. Targeted prevention and control measures should be implemented according to the characteristics of injuries among children of different ages.



目的



了解我国6个省份28个县（区）0~17岁儿童伤害发生状况。



方法



不同地区根据本地区既往数据和现有工作规划，选择调查对象对过去12个月内儿童伤害发生情况进行普查。调查对象为未上幼儿园、幼儿园、小学1~3年级儿童的监护人，以及小学4~6年级、初中和高中的儿童本人。



结果



调查前12个月内，儿童伤害人数发生率为4.83%，人次数发生率为5.75%，男童人数发生率和人次数发生率均高于女童，主要照护者为其他亲属、祖父母、未成年人或文化程度在小学及以下的儿童伤害人数发生率和人次数发生率较高。儿童伤害第一位原因是跌倒，儿童伤害发生的时间主要为6-10月，地点主要为家中，发生时主要活动为玩耍/娱乐。儿童伤害发生性质主要为挫伤、擦伤，发生部位主要为下肢、上肢和头部。伤害结局大多为痊愈，处理方式主要为门（急）诊治疗。



结论



男童、父母无法主要照护的儿童是儿童伤害防控的重点人群。应根据不同年龄儿童的伤害发生特征，在不同场所实施有针对性的伤害防控措施。

