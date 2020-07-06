Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To landscape the contents, similarities, and differences of the objectives and strategies for unintentional injury prevention and control in the national and 31 provincial Children's Development Outlines from 2011 to 2020, and propose relevant suggestions.



METHODS: The content analysis method was used to extract, encode and classify the objective and strategy text of unintentional injury in all Children's Development Outlines and construct the theme of strategy text combined with the '5E' Injury Prevention Framework. Taking the national Children's Development Outline as the benchmark, the relevant contents of 31 provincial Children's Development Outlines in the same period were compared.



RESULTS: All Children's Development Outlines took child injury prevention and control as the primary objective set in health, environment, and safety. The national and most provincial Children's Development Outlines set this goal in health, while others put it in environment or safety. Reducing injury-induced death, disability and occurrence were designated as the main content in the objective of child injury prevention and control. However, there were no quantitative requirements for injury occurrence and disability in all the provincial outlines. The themes of unintentional injury prevention and control strategies in all Children's Development Outlines could be divided into the mechanism, law enforcement, education, environment, engineering, first aid, assessment, and economic strategies. Mechanism strategy was the primary domain, followed by law enforcement, education, environment, and engineering strategies, but less attention was put on first aid, assessment, and economic strategies. The unintentional injury prevention and control strategy in the provincial Children's Development Outlines was mainly based on the national outline. Still, it also varied with some emphasis and refinement in different items among all the provinces.



CONCLUSIONS: Children's Development Outline is a vital policy guarantee for implementing child injury prevention and control work. Developing a system involving good primary data, mechanisms and strategies, law enforcement, and environmental and engineering-related strategies for more common types of child injuries has been attached to great importance. Actively carrying out assessments and encouraging the adoption of more economical strategies could further enrich and improve the unintentional injury prevention and control in Children's Development Outline and promote the progress of related work in China.



===



目的



展示《中国儿童发展纲要（2011-2020年）》和同时期31个省（自治区、直辖市）的儿童发展纲要中非故意伤害防控目标及策略的具体内容与异同点，并提出相关建议 。



方法



采用内容分析法，对所有儿童发展纲要中符合定义的非故意伤害防控目标和策略文本进行提取、编码和分类，同时结合伤害"5E"策略框架对策略文本分类进行主题构建。以国家级儿童发展纲要作为基准，对同时期31个省级儿童发展纲要相关内容进行比较。



结果



所有儿童发展纲要均将儿童伤害防控作为主要目标，涉及健康、环境和安全领域。国家级与大部分省级儿童发展纲要将该目标设置在健康领域，少部分省份则设置在环境或安全领域。减少或控制伤害致死、致残和发生是儿童伤害防控目标的主要内容，但所有省份对于伤害发生和致残均没有明确量化要求。所有儿童发展纲要中非故意伤害防控策略主题可分为机制、执法、教育、环境、工程、急救、评估和经济8类，其中主要以机制策略为主，执法、教育、环境和工程策略次之，急救、评估和经济策略较为薄弱。省级儿童发展纲要中非故意伤害防控策略以国家级非故意伤害防控策略为蓝本，但在具体内容上也有所侧重和细化。



结论



儿童发展纲要是儿童伤害防控工作落实的重要政策保障。建立良好的基础数据，探索具有正向激励作用的机制策略，针对更多常见伤害类型制定和实施执法、环境和工程策略，积极开展评估，鼓励采用更多的经济策略可以进一步完善后续儿童发展纲要中非故意伤害防控领域，并推动相关工作的进展。

Language: zh