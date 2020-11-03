Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the epidemiological characteristic and influencing factors of animal injuries among children from 28 counties/districts in 6 provinces of China to provide evidence for formulating related prevention measures and strategies.



METHODS: Data was obtained from 'Children injury prevention project, 2016-2020'. Variables on the characteristics, including incidence, locations, related activities, time, and outcomes among children, were described. The negative binomial regression model analyzed animal injury frequency influencing factors.



RESULTS: There were 107 029 boys and 97 599 girls, with a gender ratio of 1.10, among the 204 628 children aged 0-17 in 28 counties/districts in 6 provinces of China. Per-person and per-time incidence rates of animal injuries were 0.70% and 0.72%, both higher in boys than in girls. Animal injuries among children mainly occurred in home (73.20%), road/street (7.51%), and open space of community/village (6.77%), during playing (63.15%), with the peak time between 12:01-18:00 (45.03%). Upper limbs (47.89%), lower limbs (35.31%), and head (8.44%) were the most injured body parts. Outpatient or emergency treatment (85.19%) had been carried out. The negative binomial regression showed that sex, grade, guardian educational level, urban or rural, and daily communication between guardians and children as influencing factors in the frequency of animal injuries among children.



CONCLUSIONS: Special attention should be given to boys, at home, in projects on animal injury prevention and control. There were many influencing factors of animal injury frequency. Knowledge of injury prevention should be popularized to children and guardians. Related comprehensive intervention should be developed in families, schools, and social settings.

Language: zh