Chen SS, Yu M, Zhou MG, Zhou CL, Xiao YZ, Huang B, Xu YJ, Zhao L, Hu JX, Xu XJ, Liu T, Xiao JP, Zeng WL, Guo LC, Li X, Ma WJ. Zhonghua Liu Xing Bing Xue Za Zhi 2021; 42(8): 1445-1452.
基于体感温度-寿命损失年暴露反应关系确定体感温度的健康风险预警阈值研究
(Copyright © 2021, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
34814566
OBJECTIVE: To identify the threshold of a health warning system based on the association of apparent temperature and years of life lost (YLL).
Aged; Humans; Weather; Temperature; China/epidemiology; *Cold Temperature; *Hot Temperature; Nonlinear Dynamics