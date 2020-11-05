Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop and evaluate the reliability and validity of risk behavior scale for in-home unintentional injury in urban children aged 0-6 years in China.



METHODS: Through literature review, expert consultation and pre-survey, the final scale was determined with 10 dimensions and 54 items. A total of 1 104 children aged 0-6 years were randomly selected by using multi-stage stratified cluster sampling in the urban area of Changsha and their guardians were invited to participate in this questionnaire survey. The information about the basic characteristics, incidence of unintentional injury and risk behaviors of the children were collected. Cronbach's α coefficient and split-half reliability were used to evaluate the reliability of the scale. Pearson correlation coefficient, Spearman correlation coefficient and factor analysis were used to evaluate the content validity and structural validity of the scale respectively. The children were divided into two groups according to the incidence of unintentional injury, and t-test was used to analyze the discriminant validity of the scale.



RESULTS: The children risk behavior scale had 54 items in 10 dimensions. A total of 1 094 valid questionnaires were returned and the effective response rate was 99.09%. The incidence of unintentional injury in the children was 18.65% (204/1 104). The Cronbach's α coefficient of the scale was 0.94, and the split-half reliability was 0.87. The Pearson correlation coefficients between each dimension and the total scale were 0.50-0.84 (all P<0.001). A total of 11 common factors were extracted from the total scale, and the cumulative variance contribution rate was 56.52%. The average factor load of 54 items was more than 0.30. The fitting indexes of the scale were 0.06 for root mean square error of approximation, 0.78 for comparative fit index, 0.79 for goodness-of-fit index, and 0.77 for adjusted goodness-of-fit index. The children with injuries had higher scores than those without injuries, the difference was significant (P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: The scale developed has good reliability and validity on assessing the risk behaviors of unintentional injury in urban children in China.



目的： 研制中国城区0~6岁儿童家庭内非故意伤害危险行为量表并对其信效度进行考评。 方法： 全面检索文献后形成条目池，经专家咨询、小组讨论后形成初量表，预调查后确定终量表各维度及条目，采取多阶段分层整群抽样在长沙市城区抽取1 104名0~6岁儿童，对其监护人进行问卷调查。采用Cronbach's α系数和分半信度评估量表信度，采用t检验评估量表在不同儿童中的区分度，采用Pearson相关系数和Spearman相关系数、因子分析评估量表的内容效度及结构效度。 结果： 儿童危险行为量表共10个维度54个条目，量表的Cronbach's α系数为0.94，分半信度为0.87；各维度和总量表之间的Pearson相关系数为0.50~0.84，均P<0.001。总量表共提取11个公因子，累积方差贡献率为56.52%，54个条目的因子载荷均>0.30。量表的渐进残差均方和平方根、比较拟合指数、拟合优度指数、调整后适配度指数分别为0.06、0.78、0.79、0.77；伤害组与非伤害组的量表总分差异有统计学意义（P<0.001）。 结论： 所研制的量表对中国城区儿童非故意伤害的行为风险评估具有较好的信效度。

Language: zh