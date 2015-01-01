|
Bejleri I, Noh S, Bufkin JN, Zhou R, Wasserman D. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(10): 14-30.
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
"Complete Streets" has successfully emerged, and is increasingly being adopted around the U.S.A., as a transportation policy and design approach that aims to support the needs of all road users. Requiring complex street design configurations, Complete Streets initiatives can benefit from the power of three-dimensional (3D) visualization to share the design vision with stakeholders and citizens. Traditional modeling techniques present some challenges to respond to such needs because of low modeling efficiency. However, 3D procedural modeling, also known as rule-based modeling, provides exciting opportunities to overcome such challenges. This study investigates 3D rule-based modeling as a scenario-oriented street design tool. It employs a case study approach that utilizes a set of rules designed for Complete Streets and applies rule-based modeling to visually compare design scenarios using a study area in Florida.
Language: en