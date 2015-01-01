Abstract

Pavement marking retroreflectivity standards are typically developed with dry conditions in mind, however, driving at night during rainfall is seemingly one of the most challenging and stressful situations for a driver. Furthermore, existing research indicates continuous wet retroreflectivity is relatively weakly correlated with dry retroreflectivity and deteriorates differently over time, leading to the obvious conclusion that dry retroreflectivity standards alone are not enough to ensure that pavement markings meet the needs of drivers across the breadth of roadway conditions that may occur. Consequently, developing standards for minimum continuous wet retroreflectivity for new installations and for maintenance purposes represents an important area for research. This study aims to develop new installation and maintenance values for continuous wet retroreflectivity based on a multifaceted, closed-course study of detectability of pavement markings in simulated rain and dry conditions. A series of 20 pavement marking samples was evaluated in relation to detection distance and subjective rating. The results of the study indicated that pavement markings need to be maintained at a continuous wet retroreflectivity value of 50 mcd/m2/lux based on a participant pool that skewed older in age, but that likely represents something close to the 85th-percentile driver. Additional salient findings included observed wet retroreflectivity loss in the existing literature of approximately 7% per month, as well as the maximum preview time in simulated rain conditions being substantially lower than in dry conditions.

