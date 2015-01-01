SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schoner J, Proulx F, Knapp de Orvañanos K, Almdale B. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(10): 277-290.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981211011164

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As data collection programs grow, cities need a way to systematically deploy counting equipment in a way that ensures robust pedestrian and bicyclist volume data are collected across a spectrum of use patterns and infrastructure contexts. This paper presents the findings from a deep dive into pedestrian and bicyclist volumes and exposure, including statistical modeling, as well as translating the outputs into an algorithm for systematically growing Seattle Department of Transportation's nonmotorized count data collection program. The data collection location prioritization algorithm described in this paper provides a roadmap for cities and other agencies as they build their nonmotorized data collection programs.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print