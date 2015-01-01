|
DeGuzman CA, Donmez B. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(10): 328-339.
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Much of the existing research on drivers' understanding of adaptive cruise control (ACC), a type of advanced driver assistance system, was conducted several years ago. Through an online survey, this study aimed to assess ACC knowledge among ACC owners and non-owners now that this system is more widely available. Along with knowledge of ACC features and limitations, demographic information, experience with technology, and experience with ACC (for owners) were also collected to investigate which factors predicted knowledge of ACC features and limitations.
Language: en