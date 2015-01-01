Abstract

The operation and design of signalized intersections involves tradeoffs between operational efficiency and safety for a variety of users, including motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Additionally, the mix of vehicle types in the fleet sometimes requires special considerations. These concerns especially apply to the selection of curb radius at the corners, where right-turning vehicles operate close to pedestrians. Larger curb radii accommodate the swept paths of trucks and allow right turns to occur at higher speeds but may compromise safety and security for pedestrians by increasing the crossing distance and increasing the frequency of higher-speed turns. The authors collected right-turn vehicle speeds at 31 urban signalized intersection approaches in Texas with radii ranging from 15 to 70 ft. The authors calibrated a model to predict right-turn speeds as a function of site characteristics including curb radius, leading headway, vehicle type (car versus truck), maneuver of the preceding vehicle (through versus right turn), and signal indication (yellow or green). The analysis results indicate that right-turn speeds increase slightly with increasing radius, if the preceding vehicle proceeds through (rather than turning right) at the intersection, or if the signal indication is yellow rather than green. The calculated 85th percentile turning speed is generally higher than the assumed speed calculated using the radius of curvature equation. These trends should be considered if the intersection is expected to have notable volumes of pedestrians or trucks, as lower speeds are desirable for pedestrian safety, but larger radii may be necessary to accommodate turning trucks.

