Abstract

In 2015, there were 319,195 police reported vehicle-animal crashes, resulting in 275 vehicle occupant fatalities. Animal-detecting automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems are a promising active safety measure which could potentially avoid or mitigate many of these crashes by warning the driver, utilizing automatic braking, or both. The purpose of this study was to develop and characterize a target population of vehicle-animal crashes applicable to AEB systems and to analyze the potential benefits of an animal-detecting AEB system. The study was based on two nationally representative databases, Fatality Analysis Reporting System and the National Automotive Sampling System's General Estimates System, and a naturalistic driving study, SHRP 2. The target population was restricted to vehicle-animal crashes that were forward impacts or road departures and involved cars and light trucks, with no loss of control. Crash characteristics which may influence the performance of AEB such as lighting, weather, pre-crash movement, relation to junction, and first and worst harmful events, were analyzed. The study found that the major influences on the effectiveness of animal AEB systems were: weather, lighting, pre-crash movements, and the crash location. Six potential target populations were used to analyze the potential effectiveness of an animal AEB system, with effectiveness ranging between 21.6% and 97% of police reported crashes and between 4.1% and 50.8% of fatal vehicle-animal crashes. An AEB system's ability to function in low light and poor weather conditions may enable it to avoid a substantially higher proportion of crashes.

