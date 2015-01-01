Abstract

Secondary crashes are crashes that occur as a result of the nonrecurrent congestion originating from primary crashes, and always have a greater impact on safety and traffic than a single crash. A better understanding of secondary crashes would benefit traffic incident management, and this requires accurate identification of secondary crashes. This study explores using crowdsourced Waze user reports to identify secondary crashes. A network-based clustering algorithm is proposed to extract the primary crash cluster, including all user reports originating from the primary crash, and any crash that occurred within the cluster would be a secondary crash. This method works as a filter to select accurate primary-secondary relationships, thus precisely identifying secondary crashes. A case study is performed with crashes occurring from June to December 2019 on a 30-mi stretch of I-40 in Knoxville, TN. A static threshold method (crash duration and 10 mi) was used to preselect the potential primary-secondary crash pairs, and 75 out of 708 crashes were identified as potential secondary crashes. Based on the preselected primary-secondary crash pairs, 17 secondary crashes were obtained with the proposed method and the results were compared with one of the commonly used methods, the speed contour plot method. Though the proposed method captured fewer secondary crashes, it did identify several secondary crashes that could not be observed with the speed contour plot method. The results showed the applicability of the method and the potential of crowdsourced Waze user reports in secondary crash identification.

