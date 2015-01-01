|
Citation
|
Romano E, Sanchez M, Taylor EP, Babino R. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(10): 1140-1150.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The overarching aim of this study is to assess driving while impaired by alcohol (DWI) and riding with an impaired driver (RWID) rates among young adult Latinx immigrants to Miami-Dade County, Florida, within a year of arrival in the U.S.A. More specifically, this study aims to: (i) describe the demographic and socioeconomic characteristics of Latinx immigrants to Miami-Dade County within a year of arrival; (ii) examine their alcohol use, DWI, and RWID; and (iii) identify factors influencing these behaviors. This study uses baseline data from an ongoing National Institutes of Health-funded longitudinal study examining drinking and driving trajectories among young adult recent Latinx immigrants to Miami-Dade County. During the baseline assessment, retrospective pre-immigration data and post-immigration data were obtained via personal interviews. Inclusion criteria included being a Latinx immigrant, 18-34 years old, who recently immigrated (within one year before baseline assessment) to the U.S.A. from a Latin American country with the intention of staying in the U.S.A. for at least three years beyond baseline. Respondent-driven sampling was applied.
Language: en