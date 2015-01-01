Abstract

In this study, 98 regression models were specified for easily estimating shortest distances based on great circle distances along the U.S. interstate highways nationwide and for each of the continental 48 states. This allows transportation professionals to quickly generate distance, or even distance matrix, without expending significant efforts on complicated shortest path calculations. For simple usage by all professionals, all models are present in the simple linear regression form. Only one explanatory variable, the great circle distance, is considered to calculate the route distance. For each geographic scope (i.e., the national or one of the states), two different models were considered, with and without the intercept. Based on the adjusted R-squared, it was observed that models without intercepts generally have better fitness. All these models generally have good fitness with the linear regression relationship between the great circle distance and route distance. At the state level, significant variations in the slope coefficients between the state-level models were also observed. Furthermore, a preliminary analysis of the effect of highway density on this variation was conducted.

Language: en