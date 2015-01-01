Abstract

The objective of this study is to identify clusters of contributing factors associated with the occurrence of wrong-way driving (WWD) fatal crashes on freeways using the multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) method based on the Burt matrix with an adjustment of inertias. A total of 14 years (2004-2017) of WWD fatal crash data were extracted from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) database. A standard procedure was developed to extract the WWD crash information (including a total of 3,817 crashes) on freeways from the FARS. Each crash contains various characteristics of crashes, vehicles, and drivers, for example, crash time, crash location, vehicle type, driver age, and so forth. The MCA analysis used a total of 19 key variables with 67 defined categories. The results of this study indicate that four clusters of factors which, when combined, might contribute to the occurrence of some WWD fatal crashes. These four clusters were: (1) younger drivers, driving under the influence (DUI), midnight/early morning, lower speed limit (45-50 mph), urban areas, and street lighting; (2) older drivers, non-DUI drivers, and daylight; (3) dark/no light, 18:00 to 23:59 p.m., higher speed limits (65 mph or more), and rural areas; and (4) rain/snow/sleet/hail/fog, and wet road surface.

