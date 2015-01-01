Abstract

This paper introduces a semi-automated system that facilitates emergency response vehicle (ERV) movement through a transportation link by providing instructions to downstream non-ERVs. The proposed system adapts to information from non-ERVs that are nearby and downstream of the ERV. As the ERV passes stopped non-ERVs, new non-ERVs are considered. The proposed system sequentially executes integer linear programs (ILPs) on transportation link segments with information transferred between optimizations to ensure ERV movement continuity. This paper extends a previously developed mathematical program that was limited to a single short segment. The new approach limits runtime overhead without sacrificing effectiveness and is more suitable to dynamic systems. It also accommodates partial market penetration of connected vehicles using a heuristic reservation approach, making the proposed system beneficial in the short-term future. The proposed system can also assign the ERV to a specific lateral position at the end of the link, a useful capability when next entering an intersection. Experiments were conducted to develop recommendations to reduce computation times without compromising efficiency. When compared with the current practice of moving to the nearest edge, the system reduces ERV travel time an average of 3.26 s per 0.1 mi and decreases vehicle interactions.

