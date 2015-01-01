Abstract

Applications in the field often require analysis of freeway travel time reliability (TTR) at the network level. While micro-simulation is suitable for performing network-level analysis, the computational burden can become unreasonable when TTR analysis is factored in. As for macro-simulation, most network analysis studies often use simplified link performance functions to represent the travel time and flow relationship. Such functions are not generally sensitive to the range of geometric and traffic conditions that can influence freeway facility operations. This research extends the Highway Capacity Manual (HCM) freeway TTR analysis methodology to the network level. The proposed freeway network TTR analysis methodology generates scenarios that represent the impacts of origin-destination (OD) demand variations, weather events, incident events, and work zone events on freeway network travel time. For each scenario, the methodology performs user equilibrium (UE) traffic assignment and the HCM freeway facility core methodology is applied to represent the travel time and flow relationship. The method of successive average approach is applied to solve the UE traffic assignment. Finally, scenario travel times (and/or other performance measures) are aggregated into various distributions of interest, such as the network-, facility-, and OD-level distributions, and TTR performance measures are calculated at the three different levels. A software tool is developed using C# language on the.NET Framework. The software tool provides a convenient and efficient approach for transportation planners and researchers to conduct the freeway network TTR analysis, which helps to bridge the gap between research and practice.

Language: en