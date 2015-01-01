Abstract

Capital improvement projects have the potential to enhance safety, mobility, and environmental quality, but these projects can include considerable costs. When making investment decisions, it is important for agencies to understand the costs in relation to the potential benefits. For several years, transportation agencies have analyzed and quantified the operational and environmental impacts of proposed projects. More recently, the first edition of the Highway Safety Manual and related resources have provided agencies with the tools needed to quantify the safety impacts of proposed projects. This paper describes the use of data-driven safety analysis methods by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to quantify the direct and indirect safety benefits of the proposed conversion of conventional toll plazas to open-road tolling. The analysis estimated the direct safety benefits (i.e., change in the number of crashes) and indirect safety benefits (i.e., change in travel time, fuel costs, and emissions resulting from crashes). These changes were converted to dollars, providing an estimate of the present value benefits based on the expected service life of the enhanced toll systems. The analysis indicated the conversions could reduce crashes by more than 900 annually, including the prevention of nearly 30 injury crashes annually. Indirect safety benefits included more than 200,000 h in reduced travel time, 335,000 gal of fuel saved, and nearly 3,000 metric tons of CO2 reduced annually. Over the 15-year life cycle, this would provide an estimated benefit of more than $200 million from crashes directly and $367 million in indirect benefits.

