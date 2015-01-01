Abstract

Move-over laws are intended to enhance the safety of road agency and law enforcement personnel who are working on or near the roadway. This study examined driver behavior through a series of field studies where these types of vehicles were located on the outside shoulder of a freeway with their lights activated. The study also evaluated the use of upstream dynamic message signs (DMS) to discern whether targeted safety messages had any impact on behavior under this scenario. Upstream and downstream speed and lane position data were collected from vehicles originally traveling in the rightmost lane upstream of the DMS and emergency/service vehicle at two locations in Michigan. Logistic regression models were estimated to assess driver compliance with the law while considering important contextual factors, such as the type of vehicle on the shoulder and the message displayed on the DMS. The results indicated that drivers were more likely to move over or reduce their speeds when a police car was located on the shoulder as compared to a transportation agency pickup truck. In general, the type of message displayed had minimal impact on driver behavior. The one exception showed that drivers were likely to drive at or below the speed limit when targeted move-over messages were shown as compared to standard travel time messages. For all message types, both speed and lane compliance improved if the roadside vehicle was a police car.

Language: en