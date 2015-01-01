Abstract

Traffic crashes can be divided into primary and secondary crashes. Secondary crashes occur as a consequence of primary crashes within their spatiotemporal distances. Secondary crashes comprise nearly 20% of all crashes and 18% of fatal crashes, in which they can possibly have a higher crash severity than the primary crash. Interstate-80 in Wyoming is a major rural corridor with a high freight traffic volumes. The Federal Highway Administration selected Wyoming in which to deploy connected vehicle (CV) technology with a focus on commercial truck safety. Distress and rerouting applications were among the suite of CV pilot applications. Very few studies have investigated the safety performance of CVs in mitigating the risk of secondary crashes on heavy trucks, more specifically under adverse weather conditions. This study filled this gap by conducting a driving simulator experiment to assess the effectiveness of CV distress and rerouting applications in mitigating the effects of secondary crashes. A total of 23 truck drivers were recruited to this study. The analysis was conducted on the vehicle kinematics obtained from the driving simulator. A CV and a nonCV scenario were designed to compare the participants' driving behavior under adverse weather conditions. The results showed that the tested CV applications succeeded in enhancing driving behaviors by reducing the operating speed as well as the speed variation, and all the participants avoided a secondary crash in the CV environment. In addition, the distress notification coupled with the road closure reduced the average operating speed by 26% from the provided speed limit.

