Abstract

Single-point diamond interchanges and tight diamond interchanges are two alternative interchange types that are considered in urban areas where right-of-way is usually limited. The Highway Safety Manual First Edition predictive methods for freeways and interchanges are capable of estimating the safety performance of freeway mainline, freeway-ramp terminal, and ramp proper segments associated with these interchange types. However, limited research has been conducted to predict and compare the safety performance of the crossroad ramp terminals for these two alternative interchange designs, as would be necessary for a performance-based approach to interchange alternatives analysis. Planners, designers, and safety managers would benefit from having tools to compare the safety performance of these crossroad ramp terminals to make more informed decisions about their use and application in the urban environment. Research was undertaken with the objective of developing new intersection crash prediction models for crossroad ramp terminals at single-point diamond interchanges and crossroad ramp terminals at tight diamond interchanges. In general, it was found that the crash prediction models for crossroad ramp terminals at single-point diamond interchanges predicted more crashes than the models for crossroad ramp terminals at tight diamond interchanges in higher volume conditions. The differences were primarily driven by the property-damage-only crash predictions. Comparisons of the crash prediction models suggested that the two sets of models appear compatible and provide reasonable results over the range of applicable traffic volume conditions.

