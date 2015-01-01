Abstract

Climate change and sea-level rise are increasingly leading to higher and prolonged high tides, which, in combination with the growing intensity of rainfall and storm surges, and insufficient drainage infrastructure, result in frequent recurrent flooding in coastal cities. There is a pressing need to understand the occurrence of roadway flooding incidents in order to enact appropriate mitigation measures. Agency data for roadway flooding events are scarce and resource-intensive to collect. Crowdsourced data can provide a low-cost alternative for mapping roadway flood incidents in real time; however, the reliability is questionable. This research demonstrates a framework for asserting trustworthiness on crowdsourced flood incident data in a case study of Norfolk, Virginia. Publicly available (but spatially limited) flood incident data from the city in combination with different environmental and topographical factors are used to create a logistic regression model to predict the probability of roadway flooding at any location on the roadway network. The prediction accuracy of the model was found to be 90.5%. When applying this model to crowdsourced Waze flood incident data, 71.7% of the reports were predicted to be trustworthy. This study demonstrates the potential for using Waze incident report data for roadway flooding detection, providing a framework for cities to identify trustworthy reports in real time to enable rapid situation assessment and mitigation to reduce incident impact.

