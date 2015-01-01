Abstract

This paper introduces realistic acceleration profiles for light-duty vehicles departing from rest at two-way stop-controlled (TWSC) intersections where minor roads (controlled by stop signs) intersect with uncontrolled major roads. The new profiles are based on current vehicle characteristics and driver behavior patterns. They are established based on actual field data collected using global positioning system data loggers that recorded the positional and speed data of various experimental vehicles starting from rest at TWSC intersections. Acceleration profiles are established in this paper and are used to develop a revised method for calculating the departure sight distance at TWSC intersections. Design tables were created to provide realistic sight distance values at TWSC intersections for different design speeds and number of lanes on the major road. It was found that the current values of intersection sight distance suggested by the design guides may be inadequate. Such values may force some approaching drivers on the major road to reduce their speeds or move to different traffic lanes to avoid conflicting with the departing vehicles. These maneuvers may have negative impacts on traffic safety. Therefore, implementing the revised method for calculating intersection sight distance, as presented in this paper, may ultimately reduce traffic collisions at TWSC intersections.

Language: en