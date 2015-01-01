Abstract

In the context of sustainable mobility policies, carsharing services have gained importance as an alternative to personal vehicles. In an effort to increase the adherence to and use of such services, several studies have explored the key factors that determine use and membership. Although the ease with which individuals can access shared vehicles appears to be a central determinant, few studies have specifically investigated how to measure station and vehicle accessibility. To fill this gap, this study seeks to systematically assess and compare the contribution of different accessibility indicators to modeling carsharing membership rate, using 2016 data from the Montreal carsharing company Communauto and from the Canadian census. Three indicators of accessibility to in-station vehicles are generated: walking only, public transport only, and multimodal accessibility (walking and public transport), considering a variety of travel time thresholds and cost functions. A linear regression model is then generated to assess the contribution of the different indicators to modeling membership rates, while controlling for socio-economic and commuting characteristics. The results show that walking accessibility, within 20 minutes, and public transport accessibility, within 40 minutes, are both key determinants of membership rate and in a complementary manner. The influence of public transport accessibility is positive and highest when walking accessibility is low. The results also demonstrate that the use of a cumulative or weighted-opportunity indicator is equally sound from an empirical perspective. The study is of relevance to researchers and planners wishing to better understand and model the influence of vehicle accessibility.

