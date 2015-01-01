Abstract

A higher degree of heterogeneity in vehicle class and drivers, coupled with non-lane-based driving habits, creates several challenges in traffic flow analysis. This study investigates vehicles' microscopic driving behavior at signalized intersections operating under weak lane discipline with mixed traffic (disordered) conditions. For this purpose, a comprehensive vehicular trajectory data set is developed from field-recorded video footage using a semi-automated tool for data extraction. Microscopic parameters such as relative velocity, spacing between vehicles, following time, lane preference, longitudinal and lateral speed profile, hysteresis evidence, and lateral movement of different vehicle classes during different traffic phases are presented in the study. The data is then segregated into three flow conditions: stopped flow, saturated flow, and unaffected flow. It is found that smaller vehicles prefer near-side lanes over far-side lanes. Motorized three-wheeler (3W) and motorized two-wheeler (2W) vehicle classes exhibit the greatest lateral velocity, lateral movement, and aggressiveness. This results in several interactions between vehicles as a function of different leader-follower vehicle pairs. Signalized intersections with more heterogeneity in traffic composition, especially higher composition of 2W and 3W vehicle classes, exhibit higher levels of aggressive driving behavior that might lower safety standards. As a practical application, ranges of various driving behavior parameter values for different leader-follower combinations and traffic conditions are quantified in the study. The observations and results are expected to help better understand prevailing driving behavior in disordered traffic and contribute toward robust calibration of microscopic traffic flow models for better replicating disordered traffic conditions at signalized intersections.

Language: en