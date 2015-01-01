|
Kim SH, Lee WJ. Arch. Plast. Surg. 2021; 48(6): 678-684.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons)
34818716
BACKGROUND: A car-tire friction injury on the dorsum of a child's foot often results in hypertrophic scarring of the wound margins. This study describes the clinical appearance of the injured areas and surgical complications that occurred during the follow-up period in a series of children with car-tire friction injuries who were treated with split-thickness skin grafts (STSGs). We describe the clinical features that we believe need to be highlighted when initially treating car-tire injuries in children.
Accidental injury; Hypertrophic scar; Skin transplantation