Abstract

BACKGROUND: A car-tire friction injury on the dorsum of a child's foot often results in hypertrophic scarring of the wound margins. This study describes the clinical appearance of the injured areas and surgical complications that occurred during the follow-up period in a series of children with car-tire friction injuries who were treated with split-thickness skin grafts (STSGs). We describe the clinical features that we believe need to be highlighted when initially treating car-tire injuries in children.



METHODS: From May 2003 to June 2016, our retrospective study included 15 patients with car-tire injuries on the dorsum of the foot who were treated with surgical excision and STSG to cover the wound.



RESULTS: A total of 15 patients with car-tire injuries were treated. The average age was 6.26 years old. The average injury grade was 3.26. Two patients were treated using delayed repair, and 13 patients received STSG for initial management. Four patients experienced no complications, while 11 patients had hypertrophic scars and/or scar contracture after surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: A car-tire friction injury on the dorsum of a child's foot often results in hypertrophic scar formation or scar contracture even if proper management is undertaken. Since the occurrence of these complications in childhood can lead to a secondary deformity, it is important to properly treat car-tire friction wounds, inform patients and caregivers about potential complications, and ensure regular follow-up evaluations over a 12-month period following the initial surgery.

Language: en