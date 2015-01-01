Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been an increase in deaths by suicide in old age in the last decade. Depression and suicide in the elderly, 60 years and above, is a major global public health concern. Determining the prevalence of depression, and correlates of death by suicide in the geriatric population, is an important first step toward addressing this public health concern. This literature review aims to determine the prevalence of major depressive disorders and the correlates of death by suicide in the geriatric population.



METHODS: This general review of the literature was performed using relevant search terms to determine both the prevalence of depression and the correlates of death by suicide among the geriatric population. Databases such as MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and PubMed were searched. Relevant and current articles were extracted, reviewed, and analyzed. The elderly population was defined as individuals 60 years and above. Only full texts articles in English were reviewed.



FINDINGS: The prevalence estimates of major depressive disorder in the elderly ranged from 5.37 to 56%. Adults aged 60 years and older have a high risk of depression that exposes them to suicide. Moreover, elderly women are more likely to experience depression than elderly men, but successful suicide is more common in men. Depression and other mental health conditions (schizophrenia, anxiety disorders) and perceived stress were found to be predictors of suicide in the elderly. Other predictors included physical illnesses such as malignancies, financial constraints, cuckoldry, and sexual dysfunction, and also social factors like living alone triggers depressive symptoms and increases suicidal risk in the elderly. Hanging was found to be the most common method of death by suicide for both sexes. While elderly women preferred poisoning, elderly men in Western countries preferred firearms. Differences in gender, the aging process and social issues were also contributing factors to methods used for suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Depression and debilitating physical illnesses were identified as significant contributors to suicide risk in the elderly population, and emphasis should be placed on identifying these factors early and treating them. Recognizing and addressing factors that predict suicide in the elderly will help to improve the mental wellbeing of the elderly.

