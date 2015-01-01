|
Citation
|
Kim H, Richardson D, Solberg SV. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2021; 11(11): e151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34821612
|
Abstract
|
Korea's suicide rate has increased steadily in recent years and it has become the leading cause of death among Korean youth. This paper aims to propose suicide risk identification strategies for South Korean youth by identifying profiles of suicide risk alongside reported somatic complaints. For several reasons, somatic complaints are more commonly reported than mental health concerns in Korea, where somatic complaints are likely to be representative of larger mental health worries. Nationally representative data of Korean first-year middle school students were used to identify mental health profiles by examining reported suicidal ideation, depression, and social anxiety and the prediction effect of reported somatic symptoms within these profiles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; depression; anxiety; Korean youth; somatic symptoms