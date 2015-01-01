|
Citation
|
Johansen R, Espetvedt MN, Lyshol H, Clench-Aas J, Myklestad I. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e2152.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34819040
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The aim of the present study was to examine to what extent observed gender differences in mental health are associated with the protective factors social support, sense of coherence and participation in regular physical activity and more generally, engagement in organized or unorganized activity with other people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Mental distress; Sense of coherence; Social support