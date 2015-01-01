Abstract

DISCUSSIONs on how humanitarian aid and disaster response can better link with development and disaster risk reduction (DRR) have existed for decades. However, the reverse transition, from development to relief, is still poorly understood. Using the case of Yemen, this study analyses whether and how development and DRR activities adapted to the emerging humanitarian crisis when conflict in the country escalated. The study focuses on governance strategies, actors, challenges, and opportunities in the nexus between development, disaster, and humanitarian responses. Semi-structured interviews and focus group discussions with aid and societal actors were conducted remotely and in Jordan. The findings show gaps in knowledge and coordination in the transition from development and DRR to relief, but also reveal spaces and opportunities to advance towards a better integration of action before, during, and after a crisis. This article contributes to the literature on this nexus and critically argues for the need for a more integrated approach to conflicts and disasters. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

