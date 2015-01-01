Abstract

Heatstroke is defined as severe symptoms of heat-related illness, which could lead to death. Sugarcane farmers are at high risk of heatstroke under extremely hot outdoor working conditions. We explored the prevalence of heat-related illness symptoms and risk factors related to heat-related illness among sugarcane farmers working in the summer. We conducted a cross-sectional study using questionnaire interviews among 200 sugarcane farmers in Kamphaeng Phet Province, Thailand. The questionnaire addressed demographics, heat-related symptoms experienced during summer at work, and occupational factors. Bioelectrical impedance analysis was used to assess body mass index and body fat percentage. Watson formula equations were used to estimate total body water. The prevalence of heat-related illness symptoms was 48%; symptoms included heavy sweating, weakness/fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, headache, and vertigo. Factors associated with heat-related illness included women and clothing. Sugarcane farmers wearing two-layer shirts had a higher risk of heat-related illness. Farmers with fluid intake 3.1-5.0 liters per day had a 79% lower risk of heat-related illness. Our findings demonstrated that sugarcane farmers are at risk of heat-related illness. We confirmed that working conditions, including wearing proper clothing and water-drinking habits, can reduce this risk.

