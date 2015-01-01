Abstract

Excessive and recurring violent aggression is a serious concern for society and a symptom of many psychiatric diseases. Substance abuse, attack experience, and social and traumatic stress make an individual more vulnerable to developing this type of aggression. Glutamate receptors are an intriguing target for long-term treatment. This review will assess the importance of glutamate receptors and glutamatergic pathways in aggression, focusing on the role of glutamate receptor-mediated synaptic plasticity in experience-dependent long-lasting aggression. By synthesizing what is known about glutamatergic systems in aggression, it is hoped more effective treatments can be developed.

