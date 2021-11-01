Abstract

BACKGROUND: Among adolescents, child maltreatment is linked to being bullied at school. Nevertheless, little is known about the mediating mechanisms underlying this association. Therefore, our research aimed to explore and evaluate the potential mediators of the relationship between child maltreatment and bullying victimization among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: From October to December 2020, a population-based cross-sectional survey was conducted among 6,247 adolescents (3,401 males, 2,846 females) in Anhui Province, China. The subjects of the survey were elementary and middle school students from grades 4 to 9. The data were collected through self-report questionnaires. Pearson correlation and linear regression were used to examine the relationships among child maltreatment, bullying victimization, family function, resilience, and anxiety. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was employed to conduct mediation analyses.



RESULTS: The results indicated that child maltreatment positively predicted the later bullying victimization of adolescents. Resilience and anxiety were each shown to separately mediate this relationship. Moreover, the sequential mediating effects of family function, resilience, and anxiety also mediated the predictive effect of child maltreatment on bullying victimization.



CONCLUSIONS: Resilience and anxiety were both shown to be important independent mediators for the relationship between child maltreatment and bullying victimization. Furthermore, the combined mediating effects of family function, resilience, and anxiety were also of great significance. These findings provide additional evidence that family and individual factors are critical to understanding bullying victimization. Effective prevention and intervention strategies for school bullying should target family and individual vulnerabilities in adolescents.

