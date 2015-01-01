Abstract

Transorbital injuries are rare and may lead to fatal craniocerebral damage. Ocular penetrating injuries account for 24% of all penetrating head injuries in adults, while this percentage goes up to 45% in children. Any penetrating injury through the eyes may enter the intracranial cavity and might prove fatal to the victim owing to cerebral tissue damage and complex management. The dead bodies of three victims were found by the side of the river with multiple injuries to their eyes. Further examination revealed that they had sustained multiple transorbital-intracranial injuries. In such cases, identifying injury patterns is vital so that cause and manner of death can be determined precisely. A thorough postmortem examination can help identify the alleged weapon involved in the act and may clear the doubts concerned with the manner of death.

Language: en