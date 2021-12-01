Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to assess the long-term effects of burn injury on the health-related quality of life of adult burn survivors in Iceland and to validate the translated Icelandic version of the Burn Specific Health Scale-Brief (BSHS-B).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The participants of this descriptive cross-sectional study were all burn survivors, 18 years or older, admitted to hospital for 24 hours or more because of skin burn during a 15 years period (N=196). They completed questionnaire about their health (BSHS-B), health related quality of life (EQ-5D-5) and additional questions on burn-related symptoms and their burn experience.



RESULTS: Response rate was 34% (N=66). Men were 77%, mean age 45.7 years (sf=18.3 and range 18-82 years), mean age when burned was 34.0 (sf=20,1, range 1-75), median time from burn accident was 11.5 years (range 1-44 years) and 32% had been burned when under 18 years of age. Burn-specific health was 4.4-4.0 (median) and health on the EQ5D-5vas scale was 80 (median, range 10-100). Those who lost a body part or had skin transplantation had more negative body image and needed more selfcare than others (p<). A significant proportion of participants reported physical and psychosocial symptoms such as itch (48%), persistent pain (37%), anxiety/depression (29%) and negative self-image (37%). Majority (67%) believed they did not get enough information, follow-up, or support after discharge from hospital. The Icelandic version of the Burn Specific Health Scale-Brief (BSHS-B) was reliable, but more research is needed to establish its validity.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that most Icelandic burn survivors report acceptable health and health-related quality of life. The study identified a subgroup of survivors that experience persistent physical and psychosocial symptoms. Team approach with holistic support after discharge, for a prolonged period of time aiming at preventing physical and psychiatric morbidity, is recommended.

