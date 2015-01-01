|
Citation
|
Keshri VR, Jagnoor J. Lancet Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34822774
|
Abstract
|
Globally, burns are one of the major causes of disability, with more than 8 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs). The burden of burns falls disproportionately on low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs). A trend of increased incidence of burns is observed in south Asia during the festive season of Diwali, celebrated each year in the months of October or November. The situation in India is particularly worrying. In 2019, more than 23 000 fire-related deaths were estimated in India, which is about 20% of the global mortality burden. Additionally, 1·5 million DALYs were attributed to burns. Burn survivors can be financially distressed, vocationally challenged, and socially excluded. The burden of burns among women (aged 15-49 years) in India is three-times higher than that among men. Women have differential exposure to risk, often arising from unsafe cooking and kitchen practices, suicides, and homicides associated with domestic violence and dowry-related conflict. Prevention of burns requires attention to gender-based inequities and upstream social determinants of health. The surge in burn cases during Diwali sees an increased representation of children. In high-income countries, the incidence, severity, mortality, and disability due to burns have reduced significantly due to advancement in prevention, management, and rehabilitation; whereas in LMICs, and particularly in south-Asian countries and India, the burden continues to be high.
Language: en