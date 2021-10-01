Abstract

Poisoning is a major global health concern. Every year, unintentional poisoning contributes to 106,683 deaths globally. In Kuwait, paediatric poisoning cases comprise approximately 50% of total poisoning cases. Despite the extensive importance and the long history of poison control centres (PCCs) and the emphasis of the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish a PCC in Kuwait, no functional PCC exists in Kuwait. Here we reported 82 poisoning cases between July and December 2020, revealing a 100% increase in comparison to the official figures published in 2004 and 2005. No fatalities were reported, and all cases were discharged home within 12 h of their visit to the casualty. Children aged 2 to < 4 years comprised the most reported poisoning cases with approximately 45% of the total. The number of male child poisoning cases was approximately two-fold of female children. The most common poisoning agent was silica gel granules (9%) followed by medicines - reported as paracetamol (7%), diclofenac (7%), multivitamin gummies (7%) and vitamin C (5%). Among other causes of poisoning were ingestion of salbutamol nebulizer solution (4%), oral contraceptives and insecticides (4%). These findings reveal the importance of establishing a functional PCC in Kuwait to minimise the unnecessary visits following ingestion of expired orange juice and henna, that may encounter further contraction of infections, especially with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, a functional PCC would provide comprehensive data and hence further intervention such as shifting the dosage form of salbutamol from nebulizer solution to metered dose inhaler with a spacer, in addition to increasing public awareness towards minimizing such a dramatic increase in casualty visits because of -suspected poisoning.

