Abstract

The International Atomic Energy Agency defines a nuclear and radiation accident as an occurrence that leads to the release of radiation causing significant consequences to people, the environment, or the facility. During such an event involving a nuclear reactor, the reactor core is a critical component which when damaged, will lead to the release of significant amounts of radionuclides. Assessment of the radiation effect that emanates from reactor accidents is very paramount when it comes to the safety of people and the environment; whether or not the released radiation causes an exposure rate above the recommended threshold nuclear reactor safety. During safety analysis in the nuclear industry, radiological accident analyses are usually carried out based on hypothetical scenarios. Such assessments mostly define the effect associated with the accident and when and how to apply the appropriate safety measures. In this study, a typical radiological assessment was carried out on the Ghana Research Reactor-1. The study considered the available reactor core inventory, released radionuclides, radiation doses and detailed process of achieving all the aforementioned parameters. Oak Ridge isotope generation-2 was used for core inventory calculations and Hotspot 3.01 was also used to model radionuclides dispersion trajectory and calculate the released doses. Some of the radionuclides that were considered include I-131, Sr-90, Cs-137, and Xe-137. Total effective doses equivalent to released radionuclides, the ground deposition activity and the respiratory time-integrated air concentration were estimated. The maximum total effective doses equivalent value of 5.6 × 10(-9) Sv was estimated to occur at 0.1 km from the point of release. The maximum ground deposition activity was estimated to be 2.5 × 10(-3) kBq/m(3) at a distance of 0.1 km from the release point. All the estimated values were found to be far below the annual regulatory limits of 1 mSv for the general public as stated in IAEA BSS GSR part 3.

