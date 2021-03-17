Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between family conflict and adolescent future suicidal behavior.



METHODS: A total of 7 072 adolescents who participated in the baseline survey and the first follow-up survey of Shandong Adolescent Behavior and Health Cohort were included in the analysis. They were sampled from 8 middle schools in 3 counties of Shandong province, China. A self-reported questionnaire was used to measure suicidal behavior, family conflict, depression, and demographic characteristics. Logistic regression model was used to analyze the relationship between family conflict and suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: In the baseline survey, the age of 7 072 subjects was (14.58±1.45) years, and boys and girls accounted for 50.0% respectively. 750 people (10.6%) had any suicidal behavior, of which 707 (10.0%), 258 (3.6%) and 190 (2.7%) had suicidal ideation, suicide planning and suicide attempt, respectively. The family conflict scores of the suicidal group were higher than those of the non-suicidal group. After adjusting for covariates, logistic regressions showed that family conflict was associated with increased risk of suicidal behavior (OR=1.05, 95%CI: 1.01-1.10), suicidal ideation (OR=1.05, 95%CI: 1.00-1.09), suicide planning (OR=1.08, 95%CI: 1.01-1.16) and suicide attempt (OR=1.10, 95%CI: 1.02-1.19). Further stratified by gender, results showed no significant association between family conflict and suicidal behavior in girls; the association of family conflict with suicidal behavior was more significant in boys, especially for suicidal ideation and suicide planning, and the OR value of the latter was higher than the former. The results were stable after sensitivity analysis in males.



CONCLUSIONS: Family conflict might increase the risk of adolescent suicidal behavior, especially in males. Harmonious family environment and good family atmosphere are of great significance to adolescent suicide prevention and control.



目的



分析家庭矛盾与青少年自杀行为间的关系。



方法



在山东省3个县（市）采用方便整群抽样的方法共选取8所中学作为调查学校，选取7、8和10年级的学生进行基线和随访调查，包括一般人口学、自杀行为、家庭矛盾和抑郁等信息，研究共纳入7 072名研究对象。采用多因素logistic回归模型分析家庭矛盾和自杀行为的关系。



结果



7 072名研究对象的基线年龄为（14.58±1.45）岁，有任何自杀行为的有750人（10.6%），其中自杀意念、自杀计划和自杀未遂的人数（报告率）分别为707人（10.0%）、258人（3.6%）和190人（2.7%）。有自杀行为者的家庭矛盾得分高于没有自杀行为者。调整其他因素后，logistic回归结果显示，家庭矛盾与自杀行为（OR=1.05，95%CI：1.01~1.10）、自杀意念（OR=1.05，95%CI：1.00~1.09）、自杀计划（OR=1.08，95%CI：1.01~1.16）和自杀未遂（OR=1.10，95%CI：1.02~1.19）的风险增加有关。进一步对性别进行分层后，分析结果显示，女生的家庭矛盾和自杀行为无统计学关联；男生的家庭矛盾和自杀行为有统计学关联，尤其是自杀意念和自杀计划，且男生家庭矛盾对于自杀计划的预测作用大于自杀意念。敏感性分析显示该结果对于男生稳定。



结论



家庭矛盾可能会增加青少年自杀行为的风险，尤其是男生。和谐的家庭环境、良好的家庭氛围对预防和控制青少年自杀行为的发生具有重要意义。

