Abstract

The article is devoted to the reconstruction of the extremely interesting, from the point of view of contemporary social rehabilitation and femininity/masculinity studies, phenomenon of emergence of a new type of female identity - functioning on the border of the law and often transgressing it. She is referred to as the "ladette," standing in opposition to the modest, polite and traditional female role. It refers to the lads subculture, contesting school, practicing hedonistic forms of behavior, such as having fun, binge drinking, as well as destructive activities and objectification of women. The article undertakes a multi-context analysis of the Ladette culture, which is obviously involved in a controversial way in the process of women's emancipation, in the context of their anti-social behaviors.



Keywords



Ladette; girls'/young women identity; antisocial behaviors; sexuality; binge drinking



===





Celem artykułu jest rekonstrukcja niezwykle interesującego, z punktu widzenia zarówno współczesnej resocjalizacji, jak i studiów nad kobiecością/męskością, zjawiska wyłaniania się nowego typu tożsamości dziewcząt - działających na granicy prawa i często przekraczających ją. Określana jest ona mianem "ladette", stanowiącej opozycję do skromnej, grzecznej i przeznaczonej do pełnienia tradycyjnych ról kobiecych dziewczyny z przeszłości. Nawiązuje ona do subkultury lads (chuliganów), kontestujących naukę, praktykujących hedonistyczne formy zachowania, takie jak: dobra zabawa, spożywanie alkoholu, a także działania o charakterze destrukcyjnym i uprzedmiotawianie kobiet. W tekście podjęto próbę wielokontekstowej analizy kultury ladette, w sposób oczywisty uwikłaną kontrowersyjnie w proces emancypacji kobiet, w kontekście ich antyspołecznych zachowań.

Language: pl