Abstract

Family violence is a phenomenon that has been the subject of heated discussions for many years, both in the media, politics, and academia. It is emphasized that this is an increasingly visible and growing phenomenon in the modern world. According to official statistics, every year about 10,000 people are sentenced for abuse of a family member (Article 207 of the Criminal Code), and some of the perpetrators are sentenced to absolute imprisonment - often under conditions of penitentiary recidivism. Offenders in penitentiary isolation are subjected to various types of correctional interventions. This article presents the results of research on the effectiveness of the Duluth correctional-educational program addressed to perpetrators of domestic violence. The results of the conducted analyses are presented in the perspective of returning to prison 5 years after leaving it.



Keywords



domestic violence; effectiveness of correctional and educational programs; abuse; recidivism; violent offenders; Duluth





===



Przemoc w rodzinie jest zjawiskiem, na temat którego od wielu lat toczą się burzliwe dyskusje zarówno w mediach, polityce, jak i w środowisku naukowym. Podkreśla się, że we współczesnym świecie jest to zjawisko coraz bardziej widoczne i narastające. Wedle oficjalnych statystyk rokrocznie za znęcanie się nad członkiem rodziny (art. 207 k.k.) skazuje się około 10 tys. osób, z czego część sprawców odbywa karę bezwzględnego pozbawienia wolności - nierzadko w warunkach recydywy penitencjarnej. Sprawcy w warunkach izolacji penitencjarnej poddawani są różnym oddziaływaniom korekcyjnym. W niniejszym artykule przedstawiono wyniki badań dotyczące efektywności oddziaływań programu korekcyjno-edukacyjnego Duluth, adresowanego do sprawców przemocy w rodzinie. Wyniki przeprowadzonych analiz przedstawiono w perspektywie powrotności do zakładu karnego po upływie pięciu lat od jego opuszczenia.

Language: pl