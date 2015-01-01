|
Więcek-Durańska A. Pol. J. Soc. Rehab. 2021; (21): 417-433.
Efektywność oddziaływań korekcyjno-edukacyjnych w zakładach karnych wobec sprawców przemocy w rodzinie w świetle powrotności do zakładu karnego
Family violence is a phenomenon that has been the subject of heated discussions for many years, both in the media, politics, and academia. It is emphasized that this is an increasingly visible and growing phenomenon in the modern world. According to official statistics, every year about 10,000 people are sentenced for abuse of a family member (Article 207 of the Criminal Code), and some of the perpetrators are sentenced to absolute imprisonment - often under conditions of penitentiary recidivism. Offenders in penitentiary isolation are subjected to various types of correctional interventions. This article presents the results of research on the effectiveness of the Duluth correctional-educational program addressed to perpetrators of domestic violence. The results of the conducted analyses are presented in the perspective of returning to prison 5 years after leaving it.
Language: pl