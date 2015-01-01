|
Alasuutari P. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34825422
Caluzzi and colleagues' article [1] is a welcome step forward in trying to account for adolescents' declining alcohol consumption. Instead of focusing upon separate independent variables that might affect alcohol consumption among youth, it tries to provide an explanation for the 'big picture'. However, I have two critical remarks regarding their proposal, according to which the phenomenon can be described as denormalization of drinking and normalization of non-drinking. First, in what sense does the theory explain the phenomenon, or does it only describe it by using classical sociological vocabulary? Secondly, the hypothesis does not address the intriguing and important fact that the decline has taken place world-wide.
social media; Cultural change; declining adolescent drinking; denormalization; globalization; normalization