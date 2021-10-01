|
Citation
|
Moye J, Kaiser AP, Cook J, Pietrzak RH. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34823979
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To characterize the prevalence, characteristics, and comorbidities of subthreshold and full post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in older U.S. military veterans. DESIGN AND SETTING: A nationally representative web-based survey of older U.S. military veterans who participated in the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (NHRVS) between November 18, 2019 and March 8, 2020. PARTICIPANTS: U.S. veterans aged 60 and older (n = 3,001; mean age = 73.2, SD: 7.9, range: 60-99). MEASUREMENTS: PTSD was assessed using the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5. Self-report measures assessed sociodemographic characteristics, trauma exposures, suicidal behaviors, psychiatric and substance use disorders, as well as mental, cognitive, and physical functioning. Multivariable analyses examined correlates of subthreshold and full PTSD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; PTSD; aging; veterans; combat