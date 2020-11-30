Abstract

PURPOSE: Electric scooters (E-Scooters) are being increasingly used in urban areas as a new means of transport. E-scooter sharing schemes have recently been piloted in the United Kingdom; however, there are no published data on orthopaedic injuries and user behaviour patterns in the UK. We aim to identify the patterns and severity of orthopaedic injuries related to e-scooter use.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of all orthopaedic referrals relating to e-scooter use from 1 March to 30 November 2020 at three hospitals, including one major trauma centre in central London. Data including patient demographics, mechanism of injury, diagnosis and treatment were collected.



RESULTS: One hundred and five orthopaedic injuries were identified in 83 patients. The median age was 32 years and 83% were male. Seventy-nine (95.2%) patients were riders, four were pedestrians. All e-scooters were privately owned. There were 93 fractures (88.6% of total injuries noted) including 12 (12.9%) open. Fifty-two (56.0%) were upper limb fractures, 39 (41.9%) lower limb and 2 (2.1%) spinal and rib fractures. Twenty-five patients (30.1%) required an operation and 29 (34.9%) required hospital admission. Helmet use was present in 34.1%. The most common place of injury was the road (65.1%) followed by pavement (32.9%).



CONCLUSION: E-scooters can cause serious injury, most commonly in males. There was an equal distribution of upper and lower limb injuries, with many associated with high-energy trauma requiring operative intervention. Helmet use was seen in one third of riders. As e-scooter use continues to increase across the UK, additional steps should be taken to ensure the safety of the riders and public.

