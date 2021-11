Abstract

The perplexing presentations (PP)/fabricated or induced illness (FII) in children RCPCH guidance (March 2021)1 is a timely and comprehensive guide on the identification, management and escalation of children presenting to services with PP.



The guidance draws appropriate attention to the role of iatrogenic harm, as doctors wish to trust and work with parents. In addition, there may be a fear of complaints from families and concerns about missing an underlying illness--particularly in patients who already have a medical condition. This may also involve a referral to tertiary specialists either by the paediatrician or a request by …

